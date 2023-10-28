Big Ten foes square off when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3) host the Michigan State Spartans (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium. Minnesota is favored by a touchdown. A total of 40.5 points has been set for this game.

Minnesota has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 20th-worst with 20.3 points per game. The defense ranks 61st in the FBS (24.3 points allowed per game). Michigan State has been struggling offensively, ranking 24th-worst with 326.3 total yards per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, giving up 354.4 total yards per contest (54th-ranked).

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

TV Channel: BTN

Minnesota vs Michigan State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Minnesota -7 -110 -110 40.5 -110 -110 -275 +225

Michigan State Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Spartans are accumulating 258.7 yards per game (-109-worst in college football) and giving up 331.3 (46th), ranking them among the worst squads offensively.

The Spartans are -102-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (13.3 per game) and -86-worst in points conceded (34).

Michigan State is gaining 153 passing yards per game in its past three games (-88-worst in the country), and conceding 233 per game (-27-worst).

The Spartans are -72-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (105.7), and 40th in rushing yards conceded (98.3).

The Spartans have not covered the spread and are 2-1 overall in their past three contests.

In its past three contests, Michigan State has gone over the total twice.

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State is 2-3-1 against the spread this year.

The Spartans have not covered the spread when an underdog by 7 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Three of Michigan State's six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Michigan State has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim leads Michigan State with 1,090 yards on 91-of-161 passing with six touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter has run for 565 yards on 130 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Jalen Berger has run for 93 yards across 25 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Montorie Foster's 287 receiving yards (41 yards per game) are a team high. He has 25 catches on 44 targets with one touchdown.

Tre Mosley has 25 receptions (on 42 targets) for a total of 237 yards (33.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jaron Glover's 23 targets have resulted in 12 receptions for 227 yards.

Aaron Brule has three sacks to pace the team, and also has five TFL and 33 tackles.

Michigan State's leading tackler, Cal Haladay, has 47 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Angelo Grose has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 32 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended to his name.

