The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3) play a familiar opponent when they host the Michigan State Spartans (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Huntington Bank Stadium in a Big Ten clash.

Minnesota ranks 11th-worst in total offense (302.7 yards per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 42nd with 338 yards allowed per game. Michigan State has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 24th-worst with 326.3 total yards per game. It has been more effective on defense, allowing 354.4 total yards per contest (54th-ranked).

Here we will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on BTN.

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Michigan State vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

Michigan State Minnesota 326.3 (119th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.7 (127th) 354.4 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338 (34th) 108.7 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.9 (49th) 217.6 (82nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.9 (129th) 17 (126th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (37th) 9 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (20th)

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has racked up 1,090 yards (155.7 yards per game) while completing 56.5% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter has run for 565 yards on 130 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Jalen Berger has collected 93 yards (on 25 carries) with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster has registered 25 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 287 (41 yards per game). He's been targeted 44 times and has one touchdown.

Tre Mosley has put together a 237-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 42 targets.

Jaron Glover has racked up 227 reciving yards (32.4 ypg) this season.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has racked up 923 yards (131.9 ypg) on 86-of-161 passing with six touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 76 rushing yards (10.9 ypg) on 44 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Darius Taylor has carried the ball 103 times for a team-high 591 yards (84.4 per game) with four scores. He has also caught nine passes for 81 yards.

Sean Tyler has carried the ball 55 times for 222 yards (31.7 per game).

Daniel Jackson has hauled in 29 receptions for 387 yards (55.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Corey Crooms has caught 19 passes for 227 yards (32.4 yards per game) this year.

