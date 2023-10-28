The Michigan State Spartans and the Minnesota Golden Gophers square off in one of many compelling NCAA football matchups on the schedule in Week 9 that should be of interest to fans in Michigan.

College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week

Western Michigan Broncos at Eastern Michigan Eagles

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Rynearson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Western Michigan (-3)

Michigan State Spartans at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

Huntington Bank Stadium TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Minnesota (-7)

