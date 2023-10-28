The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game versus the Boston Bruins is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Lucas Raymond light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Lucas Raymond score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Raymond stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Raymond has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Raymond averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 11 total goals (1.6 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

