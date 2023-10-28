Killian Hayes plus his Detroit Pistons teammates hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Hayes, in his most recent game (October 27 win against the Hornets), produced six points and two steals.

In this article, we look at Hayes' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-128)

Over 9.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-149)

Over 2.5 (-149) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Bulls allowed 111.8 points per contest last season, seventh in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Bulls were 15th in the league last season, conceding 43.3 per contest.

The Bulls allowed 26 assists per game last season (22nd in the NBA).

In terms of three-point defense, the Bulls were ranked 29th in the NBA last year, conceding 13.2 makes per game.

Killian Hayes vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 39 26 8 7 3 1 0 3/1/2023 24 11 2 7 1 0 3 1/19/2023 31 4 1 8 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.