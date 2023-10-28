Will Jake Walman find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

Walman has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.

Walman has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 11 goals in total (just 1.6 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 17.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

