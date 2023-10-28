Jaden Ivey and the rest of the Detroit Pistons will be taking on the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 111-99 win over the Hornets, Ivey had 18 points and four assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Ivey, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Jaden Ivey Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-104)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 111.8 points per contest.

The Bulls were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA last year, conceding 43.3 boards per game.

In terms of assists, the Bulls gave up 26 per game last year, ranking them 22nd in the NBA.

The Bulls were the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 13.2 makes per contest.

Jaden Ivey vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 36 16 3 3 2 0 0 3/1/2023 31 18 4 2 2 0 1 1/19/2023 33 16 3 4 1 0 0 12/30/2022 29 22 1 6 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.