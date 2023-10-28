The Detroit Red Wings, including J.T. Compher, take the ice Saturday versus the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Compher are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

J.T. Compher vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Compher Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Compher has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 19:08 on the ice per game.

In one of eight games this season, Compher has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Compher has a point in three of eight games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of eight games this season, Compher has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Compher's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Compher has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Compher Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 11 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), the least in the league.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 8 Games 2 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.