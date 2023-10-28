In the upcoming matchup versus the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on J.T. Compher to light the lamp for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will J.T. Compher score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Compher stats and insights

Compher has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.

Compher has picked up one assist on the power play.

Compher averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have allowed 11 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.