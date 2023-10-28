The Detroit Pistons, with Isaiah Stewart, face the Chicago Bulls at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 111-99 win over the Hornets, Stewart totaled 15 points and seven rebounds.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Stewart, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-108)

Over 11.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+100)

Over 8.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+120)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 111.8 points per game.

Conceding 43.3 rebounds per game last year, the Bulls were 15th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Bulls were 22nd in the league defensively last year, allowing 26.0 per game.

The Bulls were the 29th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 13.2 makes per game.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/19/2023 30 7 11 2 0 0 0 12/30/2022 33 16 10 2 2 0 3

