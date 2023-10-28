Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Houghton County This Week
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT
High school football is happening this week in Houghton County, Michigan, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Houghton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Forest Park High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on October 28
- Location: Lake Linden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.