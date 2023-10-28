Fresno State vs. UNLV: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
A pair of MWC teams square off when the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-1) face off against the UNLV Rebels (6-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field. The Bulldogs are favored by 8.5 points. An over/under of 57.5 points has been set for the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fresno State vs. UNLV matchup.
Fresno State vs. UNLV Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fresno, California
- Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
Fresno State vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fresno State Moneyline
|UNLV Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Fresno State (-8.5)
|57.5
|-300
|+250
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Fresno State (-7.5)
|57.5
|-310
|+245
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Fresno State vs. UNLV Betting Trends
- Fresno State has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 8.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- UNLV is 5-1-0 ATS this season.
- The Rebels have won their only game this year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
Fresno State & UNLV 2023 Futures Odds
|Fresno State
|To Win the MWC
|+550
|Bet $100 to win $550
|UNLV
|To Win the MWC
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
