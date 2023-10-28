Best Bets & Odds for the Fresno State vs. UNLV Game – Saturday, October 28
MWC rivals will clash when the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-1) battle the UNLV Rebels (6-1). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Fresno State vs. UNLV? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When and Where is Fresno State vs. UNLV?
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fresno, California
- Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Fresno State 32, UNLV 26
- Fresno State has won four of the five games it was favored on the moneyline this season (80%).
- The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
- UNLV has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won twice.
- The Rebels have played as an underdog of +250 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Bulldogs have an implied win probability of 75.0%.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
UNLV (+9.5)
- Against the spread, Fresno State is 3-3-0 this year.
- This season, the Bulldogs have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.
- Against the spread, UNLV is 5-1-0 this year.
- The Rebels covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.
Parlay your bets together on the Fresno State vs. UNLV matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (56.5)
- This season, three of Fresno State's seven games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 56.5 points.
- There have been four UNLV games that have finished with a combined score higher than 56.5 points this season.
- The total for the game of 56.5 is 13.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Fresno State (34 points per game) and UNLV (35.7 points per game).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Fresno State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48.8
|49
|48.8
|Implied Total AVG
|30.7
|38
|27
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|2-0
|2-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
UNLV
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.8
|58.5
|53.2
|Implied Total AVG
|33.8
|33
|34.7
|ATS Record
|5-1-0
|2-1-0
|3-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|2-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-1
|1-0
|1-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.