The Eastern Michigan Eagles should win their matchup versus the Western Michigan Broncos at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, according to our computer projection model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Eastern Michigan (+3) Toss Up (48) Eastern Michigan 26, Western Michigan 22

Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Eagles.

So far this season, the Eagles have put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

In games this year in which they were an underdog by 3 points or more, the Eagles have a 3-1 record against the spread.

In theEagles' seven games with a set total, two have hit the over (28.6%).

The average over/under in Eastern Michigan games this year is 1.9 fewer points than the point total of 48 for this outing.

Western Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Broncos' implied win probability is 61.5%.

The Broncos have five wins in eight games against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 3-point favorites or more, Western Michigan has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

There have been five Broncos games (out of eight) that hit the over this year.

The point total average for Western Michigan games this season is 51.6, 3.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Eagles vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Michigan 23.9 34.3 32.7 25 18.6 39.8 Eastern Michigan 18.3 19.5 26 16 10.5 23

