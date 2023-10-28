The Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-4) are 3-point underdogs in a home conference matchup against the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium. The game has a point total set at 48.

Western Michigan ranks 77th in total offense (375.6 yards per game) and 105th in total defense (405 yards allowed per game) this year. Eastern Michigan's offense has been bottom-25 this season, compiling 18.3 points per game, which ranks 11th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 32nd with 19.5 points ceded per contest.

Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Western Michigan -3 -110 -110 48 -110 -110 -160 +130

Eastern Michigan Recent Performance

The Eagles are really playing poorly of late offensively, accumulating 242.7 yards per game in their past three games (-114-worst in college football). Defensively, they are giving up 312.7 (38th-ranked).

The Eagles are -42-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (21.7 per game) and 24th-best in points allowed (14.7).

In its past three games, Eastern Michigan has thrown for 153.7 yards per game (-87-worst in the country), and conceded 170.3 through the air (52nd).

The Eagles are gaining 89 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-100-worst in college football), and conceding 142.3 per game (12th-worst).

In their last three contests, the Eagles have covered the spread each time, and are 0-3 overall.

In Eastern Michigan's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Eastern Michigan Betting Records & Stats

So far this year, Eastern Michigan has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

When playing as at least 3-point underdogs this season, the Eagles have an ATS record of 3-1.

Eastern Michigan hase hit the over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

Eastern Michigan has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

This season, Eastern Michigan has been at least a +130 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith leads Eastern Michigan with 1,103 yards on 108-of-190 passing with six touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 109 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 74 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Samson Evans, has carried the ball 93 times for 399 yards (49.9 per game) with six touchdowns.

Jaylon Jackson has racked up 371 yards on 77 carries with one touchdown.

Tanner Knue has registered 32 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 305 (38.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 52 times and has three touchdowns.

Hamze Elzayat has caught 17 passes and compiled 260 receiving yards (32.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

JB Mitchell III's 37 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 184 yards and one touchdown.

Mikah Coleman has collected four sacks to pace the team, while also picking up four TFL and 17 tackles.

Joseph Sparacio, Eastern Michigan's tackle leader, has 40 tackles, one TFL, and one sack this year.

Bennett Walker has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 10 tackles and three passes defended.

