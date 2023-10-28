The Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium in a MAC showdown.

Western Michigan is totaling 375.6 yards per game on offense this year (77th in the FBS), and is allowing 405 yards per game (105th) on the defensive side of the ball. Eastern Michigan's offense has been bottom-25 this season, generating 18.3 points per game, which ranks 11th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 32nd with 19.5 points allowed per contest.

Here we will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan Key Statistics

Eastern Michigan Western Michigan 253.6 (131st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.6 (52nd) 376.5 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405 (115th) 110.5 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.8 (64th) 143.1 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.9 (86th) 9 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (49th) 12 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has compiled 1,103 yards on 56.8% passing while recording six touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 109 yards with one score.

The team's top rusher, Samson Evans, has carried the ball 93 times for 399 yards (49.9 per game) with six touchdowns.

Jaylon Jackson has piled up 77 carries and totaled 371 yards with one touchdown.

Tanner Knue's 305 receiving yards (38.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 32 receptions on 52 targets with three touchdowns.

Hamze Elzayat has put up a 260-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 17 passes on 28 targets.

JB Mitchell III's 37 targets have resulted in 19 receptions for 184 yards and one touchdown.

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Treyson Bourguet has recorded 713 yards (89.1 ypg) on 57-of-103 passing with four touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Jalen Buckley has racked up 631 yards on 114 carries while finding the end zone five times as a runner. He's also caught 12 passes for 121 yards (15.1 per game).

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has been handed the ball 84 times this year and racked up 316 yards (39.5 per game) with five touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack's 438 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 71 times and has collected 49 receptions and one touchdown.

Austin Hence has put up a 235-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 22 passes on 38 targets.

Anthony Sambucci has been the target of 22 passes and hauled in 12 grabs for 209 yards, an average of 26.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Western Michigan or Eastern Michigan gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.