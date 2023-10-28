Will Daniel Sprong Score a Goal Against the Bruins on October 28?
Will Daniel Sprong find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings square off against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Sprong stats and insights
- In two of eight games this season, Sprong has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
- Sprong has no points on the power play.
- He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 11 total goals (1.6 per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
