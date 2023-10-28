Cade Cunningham and his Detroit Pistons teammates hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Cunningham, in his most recent showing, had 12 points and six assists in a 111-99 win over the Hornets.

We're going to break down Cunningham's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-111)

Over 21.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-115)

Over 4.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-104)

Over 6.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-185)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bulls allowed 111.8 points per contest last season, seventh in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Bulls were 15th in the NBA last year, giving up 43.3 per game.

The Bulls gave up 26 assists per contest last year (22nd in the league).

Allowing 13.2 made three-pointers per game last year, the Bulls were 29th in the NBA in that category.

