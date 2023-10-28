The Chicago Bulls (1-1) hit the road in Central Division action against the Detroit Pistons (1-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Bulls are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET

NBCS-CHI and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Pistons 117 - Bulls 101

Pistons vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 1.5)

Pistons (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pistons (-16.7)

Pistons (-16.7) Pick OU: Under (218.5)



Under (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 217.8

Pistons Performance Insights

It was a tough season for the Pistons last year, who scored just 110.3 points per game (second-worst in NBA) and allowed 118.5 points per contest (fourth-worst).

Detroit grabbed 42.4 rebounds per game (20th-ranked in NBA) last year, while allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest (22nd-ranked).

The Pistons put up only 23 dimes per contest, which ranked fourth-worst in the league.

Last year Detroit averaged 14.5 turnovers per game (25th-ranked in NBA) and forced 12.9 turnovers per contest (19th-ranked).

The Pistons sank 11.4 threes per game (20th-ranked in NBA) last season, while putting up a 35.1% three-point percentage (22nd-ranked).

