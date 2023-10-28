Pistons vs. Bulls Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 28
The Chicago Bulls (1-1) hit the road in Central Division action against the Detroit Pistons (1-1) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Bulls are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season.
Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Pistons vs. Bulls Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pistons 117 - Bulls 101
Pistons vs Bulls Additional Info
|Bulls vs Pistons Injury Report
|Bulls vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
|Bulls vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Bulls
- Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 1.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Pistons (-16.7)
- Pick OU:
Under (218.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 217.8
Pistons Performance Insights
- It was a tough season for the Pistons last year, who scored just 110.3 points per game (second-worst in NBA) and allowed 118.5 points per contest (fourth-worst).
- Detroit grabbed 42.4 rebounds per game (20th-ranked in NBA) last year, while allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest (22nd-ranked).
- The Pistons put up only 23 dimes per contest, which ranked fourth-worst in the league.
- Last year Detroit averaged 14.5 turnovers per game (25th-ranked in NBA) and forced 12.9 turnovers per contest (19th-ranked).
- The Pistons sank 11.4 threes per game (20th-ranked in NBA) last season, while putting up a 35.1% three-point percentage (22nd-ranked).
