The 2023 Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at TPC Kuala Lumpur from October 26-28 will feature Angel Yin as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-72, 6,596-yard course, with a purse of $3,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a bet on Yin at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2800 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Yin Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Angel Yin Insights

Yin has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day in three of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in five rounds.

Yin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Yin has finished first once, with two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes, in her past five tournaments.

In her past five appearances, Yin has finished within three shots of the leader twice and posted a score better than average three times.

Yin has finished in the top five in each of her last two tournaments.

Yin will look to prolong her streak of made cuts to 14 by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 29 -3 280 1 16 4 5 $1.6M

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

TPC Kuala Lumpur measures 6,596 yards for this tournament, 411 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,007).

Golfers at TPC Kuala Lumpur have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Courses that Yin has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,585 yards, 11 yards shorter than the 6,596-yard TPC Kuala Lumpur this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -1. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Yin's Last Time Out

Yin was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 94th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the BMW Ladies Championship , which landed her in the 58th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , Yin shot better than 74% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Yin recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other participants averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Yin carded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.4).

Yin's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were more than the tournament average (7.3).

At that most recent competition, Yin's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.0).

Yin ended the BMW Ladies Championship recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.0 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the BMW Ladies Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Yin finished without one.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.