Alec Burks and the rest of the Detroit Pistons will be facing off versus the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Burks, in his most recent showing, had 24 points in a 111-99 win over the Hornets.

We're going to break down Burks' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Alec Burks Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-105)

Over 11.5 (-105) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+128)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bulls allowed 111.8 points per game last season, seventh in the league.

The Bulls were the 15th-ranked team in the league last season, allowing 43.3 boards per contest.

Looking at assists, the Bulls allowed 26 per game last year, ranking them 22nd in the league.

Defensively, the Bulls gave up 13.2 made three-pointers per contest last season, 29th in the NBA.

Alec Burks vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 18 11 4 1 2 0 1 1/19/2023 21 6 3 3 0 0 0 12/30/2022 22 19 1 4 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.