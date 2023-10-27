High school football competition in Washtenaw County, Michigan is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Huron High School - Ann Arbor at Belleville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Belleville, MI

Belleville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Pioneer High School at Saline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Saline, MI

Saline, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Gabriel Richard High School - Ann Arbor at Robichaud High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Dearborn Heights, MI

Dearborn Heights, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Tecumseh High School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Chelsea, MI

Chelsea, MI Conference: Southeastern Conference

Southeastern Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Dexter High School at Allen Park High School