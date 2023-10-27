Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shiawassee County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Shiawassee County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Morrice High School at Deckerville Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Deckerville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Lutheran Seminary at New Lothrop High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: New Lothrop, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamady High School at Corunna High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Corunna, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Westphalia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Laingsburg High School at Bath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Bath, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
