If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Saint Clair County, Michigan this week, we've got the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Detroit King High School at Port Huron High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Port Huron, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Roseville High School at Port Huron Northern High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28
    • Location: Port Huron, MI
    • Conference: Macomb Area Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28
    • Location: East China, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

