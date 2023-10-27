The Detroit Pistons (0-1) face the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) at Spectrum Center on October 27, 2023.

Pistons vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Pistons vs Hornets Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (47.6%).

Detroit compiled a 13-16 straight up record in games it shot higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Hornets ranked 12th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Pistons ranked ninth.

The Pistons' 110.3 points per game last year were 6.9 fewer points than the 117.2 the Hornets gave up to opponents.

Detroit put together an 11-7 record last season in games it scored more than 117.2 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons scored more points at home (112.3 per game) than away (108.3) last season.

The Pistons conceded 118.5 points per game at home last season, and the same number away.

The Pistons sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.8 per game) than away (11.0) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than away (34.3%).

Pistons Injuries