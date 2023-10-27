Pistons vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) take on the Detroit Pistons (0-1) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSDET. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pistons vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and BSDET
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hornets
|-4.5
|225.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 225.5 points 46 of 82 times.
- The average total for Pistons games last season was 228.8 points, 3.3 more than this game's over/under.
- The Pistons put together a 37-45-0 ATS record last year.
- Detroit won 15, or 19.2%, of the 78 games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Pistons had a record of 11-59, a 15.7% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +140 or more by bookmakers last season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for Detroit.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pistons vs Hornets Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Pistons were 17-24-0 at home against the spread (.415 winning percentage). On the road, they were 20-21-0 ATS (.488).
- In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Detroit's games finished above the over/under at home (56.1%, 23 of 41) than away (46.3%, 19 of 41).
- The Pistons' 110.3 points per game were 6.9 fewer points than the 117.2 the Hornets conceded.
- Detroit went 15-3 versus the spread and 11-7 overall when scoring more than 117.2 points last season.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pistons vs. Hornets Point Insights (Last Season)
|Pistons
|Hornets
|110.3
|111
|29
|27
|15-3
|15-3
|11-7
|14-4
|118.5
|117.2
|27
|22
|14-3
|18-7
|7-10
|16-9
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.