On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) square off against the Detroit Pistons (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSDET.

Pistons vs. Hornets Game Information

Pistons Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey recorded 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists last season, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Killian Hayes put up 10.3 points, 6.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Jalen Duren put up 9.1 points last season, plus 1.1 assists and 8.9 boards.

Isaiah Stewart's numbers last season were 11.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Alec Burks' stats last season were 12.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 43.6% from the field and 41.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier collected 21.1 points last season, plus 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Last season, P.J. Washington recorded an average of 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

LaMelo Ball collected 23.3 points, 6.4 boards and 8.4 assists. He also made 41.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 4.0 treys per game.

Gordon Hayward's numbers last season were 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He sank 47.5% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.0 treys.

Nick Richards recorded 8.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, plus 0.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Pistons vs. Hornets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hornets Pistons 111.0 Points Avg. 110.3 117.2 Points Allowed Avg. 118.5 45.7% Field Goal % 45.4% 33.0% Three Point % 35.1%

