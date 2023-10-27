Pistons vs. Hornets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 27
The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) square off against the Detroit Pistons (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSDET.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pistons vs. Hornets matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pistons vs. Hornets Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pistons vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hornets Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Hornets (-4.5)
|226.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pistons vs Hornets Additional Info
|Hornets vs Pistons Injury Report
|Hornets vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
|Hornets vs Pistons Prediction
|How to Watch Hornets vs Pistons
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pistons vs. Hornets Betting Trends
- The Hornets' -512 scoring differential last season (outscored by 6.2 points per game) was a result of putting up 111 points per game (27th in NBA) while giving up 117.2 per contest (22nd in league).
- The Pistons were outscored by 8.2 points per game last season with a -674 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.3 points per game (29th in the NBA) and allowed 118.5 per contest (27th in the league).
- The teams combined to score 221.3 points per game last season, 5.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams allowed 235.7 points per contest last year, 9.2 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Charlotte went 39-43-0 ATS last season.
- Detroit put together a 37-45-0 record against the spread last season.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Pistons Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Cade Cunningham
|22.5
|-125
|30.0
|Jalen Duren
|12.5
|-105
|17.0
|Isaiah Stewart
|11.5
|-115
|14.0
|Ausar Thompson
|10.5
|-105
|4.0
|Alec Burks
|10.5
|-125
|7.0
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Marvin Bagley III or another Pistons player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!
Pistons and Hornets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pistons
|+50000
|+25000
|-
|Hornets
|+50000
|+25000
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.