Pistons vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDET

BSSE and BSDET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Pistons vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hornets Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Hornets (-4.5) 226.5 -175 +145

Pistons vs Hornets Additional Info

Pistons vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets' -512 scoring differential last season (outscored by 6.2 points per game) was a result of putting up 111 points per game (27th in NBA) while giving up 117.2 per contest (22nd in league).

The Pistons were outscored by 8.2 points per game last season with a -674 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.3 points per game (29th in the NBA) and allowed 118.5 per contest (27th in the league).

The teams combined to score 221.3 points per game last season, 5.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allowed 235.7 points per contest last year, 9.2 more points than the over/under for this game.

Charlotte went 39-43-0 ATS last season.

Detroit put together a 37-45-0 record against the spread last season.

Pistons Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Cade Cunningham 22.5 -125 30.0 Jalen Duren 12.5 -105 17.0 Isaiah Stewart 11.5 -115 14.0 Ausar Thompson 10.5 -105 4.0 Alec Burks 10.5 -125 7.0

Pistons and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +50000 +25000 - Hornets +50000 +25000 -

