High school football action in Ottawa County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    • Ottawa County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Zeeland East High School at Zeeland West High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Zeeland, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Allendale High School at Whitehall High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Whitehall, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Coopersville High School at East Grand Rapids High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

