Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Otsego County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT
There is high school football action in Otsego County, Michigan this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Otsego County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Bay City Western High School at Gaylord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Gaylord, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.