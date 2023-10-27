Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Osceola County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Osceola County, Michigan? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Osceola County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Muskegon Catholic Central High School at Evart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Evart, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montague High School at Reed City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Reed City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
All Saints Central High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Marion, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
