Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Oakland County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

    • Oakland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Thurston High School at Walled Lake Western High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Commerce Charter Township, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Detroit Catholic Central High School at Novi High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Novi, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at West Bloomfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: West Bloomfield, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rochester Adams High School at West Bloomfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: West Bloomfield, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brandon High School at Goodrich High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Goodrich, MI
    • Conference: Flint Metro League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Milford High School at Lakeland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: White Lake, MI
    • Conference: Lakes Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Williamston High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Pontiac, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fordson High School at Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Southfield, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Romeo High School at Clarkston High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Clarkston, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Seaholm High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Birmingham, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Birmingham Groves High School at Seaholm High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Birmingham, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Holly High School at Avondale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Auburn Hills, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Oxford High School at Lake Orion High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Lake Orion, MI
    • Conference: Oakland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lutheran Northwest High School at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Clarkston, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28
    • Location: East China, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Franklin High School at Waterford Mott High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on October 28
    • Location: Waterford, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

