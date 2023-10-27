Root for your favorite local high school football team in Montcalm County, Michigan this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

    • Montcalm County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Carson City-Crystal High School at Brown City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Brown City, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central Montcalm High School at Chesaning High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Chesaning, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Tri County High School at Kingsford High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Kingsford, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

