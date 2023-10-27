Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Macomb County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Macomb County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Fitzgerald High School at Grosse Pointe North High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Armada High School at Lutheran North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Macomb, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stevenson High School - Sterling Heights at Chippewa Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores at Dakota High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Macomb Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Romeo High School at Clarkston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Clarkston, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Utica High School at Eisenhower High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Shelby, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L'Anse Creuse High School at Grosse Pointe South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Grosse Pointe, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Clintondale High School at Almont High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28
- Location: Almont, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roseville High School at Port Huron Northern High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28
- Location: Port Huron, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.