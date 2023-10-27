Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lapeer County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT
We have 2023 high school football competition in Lapeer County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Lapeer County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Lapeer High School at Davison High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Davison, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Clintondale High School at Almont High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28
- Location: Almont, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
