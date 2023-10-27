The Detroit Pistons, with Killian Hayes, face the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hayes, in his previous game (October 25 loss against the Heat), posted 10 points and two steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Hayes' props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-104)

Over 9.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-141)

Over 2.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-104)

Over 4.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+162)

Looking to bet on one or more of Hayes's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 117.2 points per game last year made the Hornets the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Hornets gave up 46.2 rebounds on average last year, 29th in the NBA.

The Hornets were the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.9.

In terms of three-point defense, the Hornets were 12th in the NBA last season, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Killian Hayes vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 19 1 4 5 0 0 1 2/27/2023 35 12 4 10 0 2 4 2/3/2023 24 4 1 5 0 0 1 12/14/2022 34 25 7 8 5 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.