Looking for how to stream high school football games in Kent County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.

Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Portage Northern High School at Caledonia High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27

6:45 PM ET on October 27 Location: Caledonia, MI

Caledonia, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ionia High School at Forest Hills Eastern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Ada, MI

Ada, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Kent City High School at Hart High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Hart, MI

Hart, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lowell High School at Forest Hills Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Center High School at Portage Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Portage, MI

Portage, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Benton Harbor High School at Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Coopersville High School at East Grand Rapids High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

West Ottawa High School at Rockford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Rockford, MI

Rockford, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Wayland Union High School at South Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Northview High School at Mount Pleasant High School