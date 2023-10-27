Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kalamazoo County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT
Kalamazoo County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Portage Northern High School at Caledonia High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Caledonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schoolcraft High School at Lawton High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Lawton, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vicksburg High School at Niles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Niles, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Center High School at Portage Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Portage, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.