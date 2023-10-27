Jalen Duren and his Detroit Pistons teammates will take the court versus the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on October 25, Duren put up 17 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in a 103-102 loss versus the Heat.

If you'd like to place a wager on Duren's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-106)

Over 12.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (+104)

Looking to bet on one or more of Duren's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hornets gave up 117.2 points per game last season, 22nd in the NBA.

On the glass, the Hornets gave up 46.2 rebounds per game last season, 29th in the league in that category.

The Hornets were the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.9.

The Hornets were the 12th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Duren vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 21 8 9 2 0 1 0 2/3/2023 33 13 13 2 0 1 1 12/14/2022 36 7 19 2 0 3 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.