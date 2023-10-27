Isaiah Stewart and his Detroit Pistons teammates face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 103-102 loss versus the Heat, Stewart tallied 14 points and 14 rebounds.

We're going to break down Stewart's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-123)

Over 11.5 (-123) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-104)

Over 8.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+180)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Hornets conceded 117.2 points per game last season, 22nd in the NBA.

Allowing 46.2 rebounds per game last season, the Hornets were 29th in the league in that category.

Allowing an average of 25.9 assists last year, the Hornets were the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

The Hornets gave up 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 12th in the league in that category.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/3/2023 28 8 16 6 0 0 1 12/14/2022 41 19 11 1 2 2 0

