Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Ingham County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Ingham County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Lansing Catholic School at Michigan Center High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Michigan Center, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Everett High School at East Lansing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: East Lansing, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Linden High School at Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Mason, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williamston High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Pontiac, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adrian High School at Haslett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Haslett, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
