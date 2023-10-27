If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Ingham County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Ingham County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Lansing Catholic School at Michigan Center High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Michigan Center, MI

Michigan Center, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Everett High School at East Lansing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: East Lansing, MI

East Lansing, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Linden High School at Mason High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Mason, MI

Mason, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Williamston High School at Notre Dame Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Pontiac, MI

Pontiac, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Adrian High School at Haslett High School