The Charlotte Hornets (1-0) take the court against the Detroit Pistons (0-1) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSDET.

Pistons vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDET

BSSE and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Pistons vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Hornets 112 - Pistons 104

Pistons vs Hornets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Hornets (- 4.5)

Hornets (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hornets (-8.0)

Hornets (-8.0) Pick OU: Under (225.5)



Under (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 215.5

Pistons Performance Insights

In terms of points, the Pistons were outplayed at both ends of the court last year, as they ranked second-worst in the league in points scored (110.3 per game) and fourth-worst in points allowed (118.5 per contest).

Detroit ranked 20th in the NBA with 42.4 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 22nd with 44.7 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Pistons dished out just 23 dimes per contest, which ranked fourth-worst in the league.

Detroit ranked 25th in the NBA with 14.5 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 19th with 12.9 forced turnovers per game.

The Pistons drained 11.4 threes per game (20th-ranked in NBA) last year, while owning a 35.1% three-point percentage (22nd-ranked).

