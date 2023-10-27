Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Dickinson County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Clinton County
  • Muskegon County
  • Ingham County
  • Missaukee County
  • Arenac County
  • Lapeer County
  • Montcalm County
  • Manistee County
  • Mason County
  • Wayne County

    • Dickinson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Newberry High School at Norway High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Norway, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Glen Lake High School at Iron Mountain High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Iron Mountain, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Tri County High School at Kingsford High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Kingsford, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.