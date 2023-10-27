Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Clinton County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Clinton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Fowler High School at Ithaca High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Ithaca, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ida High School at Ovid-Elsie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Elsie, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fenton High School at DeWitt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Dewitt, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry High School at Pewamo-Westphalia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Westphalia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Laingsburg High School at Bath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Bath, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
