Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Charlevoix County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

    • Charlevoix County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Traverse City St. Francis High School at Charlevoix High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Charlevoix, MI
    • Conference: Lake Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Boyne City High School at Gladstone High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Gladstone, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Ishpeming High School at East Jordan High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 28
    • Location: East Jordan, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

