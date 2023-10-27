Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Charlevoix County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Charlevoix County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Traverse City St. Francis High School at Charlevoix High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Charlevoix, MI

Charlevoix, MI Conference: Lake Michigan

Lake Michigan How to Stream: Watch Here

Boyne City High School at Gladstone High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Gladstone, MI

Gladstone, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Ishpeming High School at East Jordan High School