Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cass County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Cass County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Cass County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Edwardsburg High School at Paw Paw High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Paw Paw, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcellus High School at Martin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Martin, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
