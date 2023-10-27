Cade Cunningham and his Detroit Pistons teammates face off versus the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Cunningham, in his last game (October 25 loss against the Heat), produced 30 points and nine assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Cunningham's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-110)

Over 23.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)

Over 4.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+110)

Over 6.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+136)

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hornets gave up 117.2 points per game last year, 22nd in the league.

The Hornets were the 29th-ranked team in the NBA last year, giving up 46.2 boards per contest.

Allowing an average of 25.9 assists last year, the Hornets were the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, the Hornets were 12th in the league in that category.

