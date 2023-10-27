Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Berrien County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT
High school football competition in Berrien County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Berrien County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Vicksburg High School at Niles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Niles, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeshore High School at St. Joseph High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: St. Joseph, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berrien Springs High School at South Haven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: South Haven, MI
- Conference: BCS League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benton Harbor High School at Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
