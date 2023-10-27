High school football competition in Berrien County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

    • Berrien County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Vicksburg High School at Niles High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Niles, MI
    • Conference: Wolverine
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lakeshore High School at St. Joseph High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: St. Joseph, MI
    • Conference: Southwestern Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Berrien Springs High School at South Haven High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: South Haven, MI
    • Conference: BCS League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Benton Harbor High School at Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

