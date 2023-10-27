Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Allegan County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT
Allegan County, Michigan has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Allegan County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Saranac High School at Saugatuck High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Saugatuck, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcellus High School at Martin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Martin, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Ottawa High School at Rockford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Rockford, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wayland Union High School at South Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Grand Rapids, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
