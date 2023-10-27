Alec Burks and the rest of the Detroit Pistons will be facing off versus the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Burks, in his most recent game (October 25 loss against the Heat), produced seven points.

In this article, we dig into Burks' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alec Burks Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-112)

Over 10.5 (-112) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+122)

Over 3.5 (+122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-147)

Looking to bet on one or more of Burks's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hornets allowed 117.2 points per contest last season, 22nd in the NBA.

Allowing 46.2 rebounds per game last season, the Hornets were 29th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Hornets were ranked 19th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 25.9 per contest.

On defense, the Hornets conceded 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, 12th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Alec Burks vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/27/2023 30 17 4 2 1 0 1 2/3/2023 26 16 6 2 2 0 0 12/14/2022 26 27 3 3 4 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.